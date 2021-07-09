LB elections in 42 cantonments to be held on September 12: ECP

Karachi: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released the schedule of local bodies elections in 42 cantonments across the country, on Friday.

According to a notification issued and put out by the electoral body, polling for the elections on general seats of the cantonment boards will take place on September 12. A notice inviting nomination papers will be published on July 15. The ECP’s RO’s will receive nomination papers from July 26 to 29, after which a notice with regards to the receipt of all the papers will be published respectively.

Detailed Inspection of papers will commence on July 31 and continue until August 3 after which a list of candidates whose papers have been accepted will be issued. Appeals against acceptance or rejection of papers can be filed from August 4 to 7 with appellate authorities to decide them until August 10. A revised list of candidates declared eligible to contest the elections will be issued on August 11.