Former hockey Olympians seek govt’s help for Naveed Alam’s treatment

Bringing their voice up on the side of former hockey player Naveed Alam, who is battling cancer and is presently admitted at Lahore’s Sheik Zayed Hospital, previous Olympians have spoken to the public authority to financially help him in his treatment.

Previous Olympians Ahmed Alam, Samiullah Khan and Danish Kaleem have requested the public authority not to leave the one who won shrubs for the country alone in these testing times.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been asked to make unique plans for player’s therapy, Samiullah said he was extraordinarily disheartened to find out about his disorder.

Danish Kaleem said he, Ahmed Alam and Naveed Alam had remained flat mates for a very long time. “Hence, I request the public authority finance his treatment,” he said.