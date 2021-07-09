Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, July 09, 2021


Former hockey Olympians seek govt’s help for Naveed Alam’s treatment

Web Desk

Naveed Alam

Bringing their voice up on the side of former hockey player Naveed Alam, who is battling cancer and is presently admitted at Lahore’s Sheik Zayed Hospital, previous Olympians have spoken to the public authority to financially help him in his treatment. 

Previous Olympians Ahmed Alam, Samiullah Khan and Danish Kaleem have requested the public authority not to leave the one who won shrubs for the country alone in these testing times. 

Naveed Alam

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been asked to make unique plans for player’s therapy, Samiullah said he was extraordinarily disheartened to find out about his disorder. 

Danish Kaleem said he, Ahmed Alam and Naveed Alam had remained flat mates for a very long time. “Hence, I request the public authority finance his treatment,” he said.

Naveed Alam

 

Submit a Comment