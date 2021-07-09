Lower court judges barred by LHC from using social media

LAHORE: The Judges of the lower judiciary are barred from using social media by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

They have been directed to quit all platforms except for official Whatsapp groups.

The LHC released a circular on Friday, that the provincial high court banned the use of social media by the lower courts’ adjudicators asking them to leave all non-official Whatsapp groups.

Strict action will be taken against the judges who will not follow the direction, the circular added.

After the approval of LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Amir Bhatti, the circular has been dispatched to all district and sessions judges.

It was stated in the circular that the image of the judiciary had been soiled because of some elements in the district courts.

Judicial officials must limit their social life and should abstain from using social media sites namely Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social applications.

The circular directs the judicial officials to use only the official Whatsapp group and warns them regarding strict action, if they are found sharing information on non-official Whatsapp groups.

The lower judiciary judges have been directed to conduct all their correspondence through sessions judges and registrar of the high court.

The circular said that the transfers of the district judicial officials will be done on the basis of their performance and through a monitoring system.

Disciplinary action would be taken against a judge who wanted his transfer to his place of choice.

The judges’ appraisal period will start from July 6 to July 31.

Strict action will be taken against judges who will put blue lights on their official and private cars. The circular warned, a punitive action will also be taken against the judicial officials who will use green colour number plates on their vehicles.

The circular barred the lower court judges from attending court proceedings conducted by the chief justice and other judges without permission.

Those lower judiciary judges who will attend the high court proceedings without permission, a misconduct inquiry will be launched against them.

The district judiciary officials were also directed to become punctual and to wear uniforms.