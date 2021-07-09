SEEME Announces International Appointments

Karachi: SEEME Production, one of the most esteemed production house in Pakistan and having worked on multiple global and local campaigns, announced two international appointments which are effective immediately.

Nida Lakhani, who has been a pivotal member of the SEEME team in Pakistan for last 5 years, has been appointed as the Head of International Business. With an academic background in business & filmmaking, strong interpersonal skills and over a decade of experience ranging from concept development to production, Lakhani has all the prerequisites required for the growth and development of the company’s portfolio not only in the UAE, but also UK and European markets.

Ghina Frangies Aoun, has been appointed as Business Development Director – GCC for SEEME. Ghina has more than 15 years experience in the media and entertainment industry in the Middle Eastern market and she will be working on cultivating, managing and leveraging client relationships for the Group.

Naveed Arshad, CEO, SEEME Group of Companies said, “At SEEME, we complement our portfolio of world class productions with a committed and dynamic team who share a passion for solving our clients’ most complex requirements. Since joining the team, Nida has made an outstanding contribution to the growth of our business and she will now take these learnings to an global level, expanding business opportunities for the company. Ghina will leverage her media expertise to further grow and differentiate SEEME name at a regional. I wish Nida & Ghina the very best in their new roles.”