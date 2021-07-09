Babar Azam tells teammates ‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ after loss against England

A new look England team thrashed Pakistan by nine wickets to win the first ODI and take a lead of 1-0 in the three match series. Pakistan were asked to bat first, and completely collapsed. The team amassed a total score of 141, with the highest run scorer being Fakhar Zaman, scoring 47 runs. The Pakistani batting lineup was destroyed by Saqib Mehmood, who took 4 wickets for 32 runs. Even taking 2 for 0 runs in the first over of the match, sculpting the all important wickets of Iman-Ul Haq and Babar Azam. England finished the match with 169 balls to spare, with top order batters Dawid Malan scoring 68 not out and Zak Crawley scoring 58 not out. Pakistan only managed to take one wicket.

Babar Azam, after a humiliating defeat to England on Thursday had a very firm message for his team. Just like PM Imran Khan told us to do so, Babar Azam does the same to his boys. “Ghabrana Nahi Hai”.

After England beat Pakistan by 9 wickets, Babar spoke in a press conference and when asked how he plans to recover from the loss he said “ “It’s not such a massive setback, per se`”Of course, there are bad days and there are good days. We have been playing the past few series fairly well,” he added.

Further adding, Azam also commented that “I will sit with them and have a talk. I’ll tell them Ghabrana Nahi Hai and that ups and downs are part of life,” The skipper also commented that the team will focus on the mistakes that they made during the first ODI and that they will hope that they can learn from it. “The sooner we do that ( learn from mistakes), the better it will be for us, as a team”