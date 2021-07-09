2 bills introduced in National Assembly

ISLAMABAD: Two bills including the Pakistan Maritime Zone Bill, 2021 and the Petroleum (Amendment) Bill, 2021 were introduced in the National Assembly.

Parliamentary Secretary Defence Malik Anwar Taj and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan introduced the bills in the House respectively.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar referred both the bills to the concerned standing committees for detailed deliberation.

Responding to a point made by Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, the Speaker categorically said that no legislation contrary to the Quran and Sunnah would be made.

There was also a clear direction of the Prime Minister in this regard, he added.

The Speaker said that debate would also be commenced from Monday on the President’s address to the joint sitting of the parliament.