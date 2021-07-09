Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan increase 8.29% in 11 months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 8.29 percent during the first eleven months of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $895.380 million during July-May (2020-21) against exports of $826.802 million during July-May (2019-20), showing growth of 8.29 percent, the SBP data revealed.

Meanwhile, on a year-to-year basis, the exports to Afghanistan during May 2021 also increased by 289.39 percent, from $17.117 million as against the exports of $66.653 million.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports to Afghanistan however declined by 19.10 percent during May 2021 as compared to the exports of $82.399 million in April 2021, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed growth of 10.31 percent in 11 months, from $20.963 billion to $23.125 billion, the SBP data showed.

On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan during the period under review were recorded at $163.728 million against $119.321 million last year, showing growth of 37.21 percent in eleven months of this year.

Meanwhile, on a year-to-year basis, the imports from Afghanistan during May 2021 also rose by 356.77 percent, from $3.574 million last year to $16.325 million.

On a month-on-month basis, the import from Afghanistan decreased by 18.16 percent during May 2021 when compared to the import of $19.948 million in April 2021, the SBP data revealed.

The overall imports into the country increased by 17.901 percent, from $40.085 billion to $47.262 billion, according to the data.