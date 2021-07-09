PM orders to evaluate ACRs of govt officials on basis of addressing public grievances



Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, in another historic step to address the public grievances, directed to link the performance report of the government officials with their efficiency to resolve the problems of people.

The prime minister suggested evaluating the performance of government officials in their ACRs by adding points based on their efforts to redress the public grievances.

On the instructions of the prime minister, a letter was issued to the Establishment Division to work out the new modalities of performance evaluation.

A statement by the Prime Minister Delivery Unit (PMDU) said addressing the problems of the people was the prime responsibility of any government official.

The PMDU stressed that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, an effective and prompt resolution of the grievances of the public up to their satisfaction was the best method to evaluate the performance of a government official.