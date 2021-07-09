Signs of Delta variant beginning to emerge in Pakistan: Asad Umar

LAHORE: The Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar said there are clear early signs of the fourth wave of Covid-19 starting in Pakistan due to poor compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) and the spread of the Delta variant on Friday.

The federal minister said that he had warned two weeks prior that the government’s artificial intelligence models are showing possible emergence of the fourth wave in July.

According to him, there are now clear early signs of the 4th wave starting in the country as a result of poor SOP compliance, coupled with the spread of concern variants, particularly the Indian variant, which are the main cause.

Umar expressed his displeasure with non-compliance with the COVID-19 protocols and threatened to shut down industries that did not follow health authorities’ directives.

“Field reports are showing a complete disregard of the condition of vaccination for those attending indoor weddings and going to indoor restaurants and gyms. If the owners of these facilities do not show responsibility and ensure compliance, there will be no choice but to shut them down,” he tweeted.

The admonition from the head of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) came after the nation revealed a positivity rate of more than 3% for three continuous days.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan, had additionally encouraged the public to keep the eid festivities at bay in order to keep the infection under control. He emphasized the need to follow covid SOPs on Eid Ul Adha to keep the infection from spreading any further.

The PM had cautioned the country about the risks of the Delta variant which was first found in India and later spread to countries like, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Indonesia. These countries are currently suffering from the effects.

“Given the current situation in countries like Afghanistan, where there is an acute shortage of oxygen, I would like to say a few things to the nation,” the PM had said.