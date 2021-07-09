PBF demands structural changes in Discos to cut losses

Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) has demanded the federal government to carry out due structural changes in the power sector through measures to inculcate service-oriented approach in power distribution companies (Discos), PBF President Sahibzada Mian Usman Zulfiqar said in a statement on Thursday.

“Despite huge circular debt of the country, Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) has recently further extended the duration for outside posting of the Disco officers from the parent company to other power distribution companies from one year to three years which also put heavy burden before national exchequer and even it makes no sense,” he said.

Usman said the decision will further increase the financial burden of power companies, most of which are already running in losses. He said as per the initial policy introduced in 2017, the tenure of posting on promotion outside the parent company will be at least one year.

As per transfer/posting policy, all officers on promotion are required to be posted out of their parent company from nearer to farthest companies according to Seniority in descending order. Similarly, the minimum tenure of posting outside Parent Company will be three years. Officers who will be posted out of their parent/present companies, in the interest of work, will be entitled to Dislocation Allowance. The lien of such officers will remain intact with their parent companies.

The officers post are entitled to dislocation allowance, one week of paid leave with TA/DA as per respective entitlement.

Usman also said it has nothing to do with the efficiency or integration as it is solely based on the extra benefit of millions of rupees which is being paid to the posted officials.