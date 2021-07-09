CCP conducts search and inspection of PVMA

As part of an investigation into the alleged violations of Sections 3 and 4 of the Competition Act, 2010 in the edible oil and ghee sector, the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) Thursday carried out search and inspection in the offices of Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) located in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi

The search inspections were carried out under Section 34 of the Act to impound documents and computer-stored information relating to the suspected role of PVMA in anti-competitive activities, said a press release issued here. Three different teams of authorised officers entered and searched the premises of PVMA, and seized important information. PVMA officials fully cooperated with the search teams and handed over required documents and computer-stored information after signing the inventory details.