Gold price jumps to Rs 92,600 per 10gm

Gold continued scaling higher on Thursday amid weakening US dollar and concerns over dwindling global economic recovery, fuelled by Delta Covid strain. As of 14:25 GMT, gold was available in the international market at $1,806.70 per ounce with a gain of $2.30. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of yellow metal in Pakistan increased to Rs92,600 with a gain of Rs700. The closing price of yellow metal in the country remained Rs91,900 on Tuesday. According to analysts, gold price is riding higher on concerns over dwindling global economic recovery, fuelled by Delta Covid strain flareups and weaker US ISM Services PMI and German ZEW survey. The re-emergence of global economic concerns led to an influx of risk-off flows into the safe-haven assets such as the US Treasury bonds, gold etc, weighing negatively on the returns on the markets. They said the recent sell-off in the Treasury yields across the curve has been the main driver behind gold’s move above the $1,800 mark. The US dollar’s upside also remains capped by the weakness in the yields, with the benchmark 10-year rates down about 2.50 percent.













