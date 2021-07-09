Cryptos plunge as Bitcoin slips to $32,653

The prices of major cryptocurrencies faced a blow on Thursday after rallying for two days, with the market cap plunging to $1.42 trillion with a decrease of 6.9 percent as of 14:20 GMT. The price of Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, decreased to $32,653 after shedding 6.07 percent. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $612 billion. Likewise, ethereum (ETH) price shed 9.79 percent to reach $2,148. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $250 billion. Similarly, XRP shed 7.92 percent to reach $0.621. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $62 billion after this decrease. On the other hand, Cardano (ADA) price reached $1.36 with a 5.26 percent decrease in its price. Its market capitalisation has reached $43.5 billion with this decrease. Likewise, Dogecoin (Doge) faced a decrease of 10.02 percent to reach $0.210. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of Doge reached $27.3 billion.













