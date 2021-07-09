Second edition of Irshadnama hits the markets

The second edition of autobiography of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Irshad Hassan Khan has hit local bookstores. The first edition of ‘Irshadnama’ was a sold out success. The author has served as the Chief Justice of Pakistan during early phase of Pervaiz Musharaf’s regime, and gave very poignant and hard-hitting insights into some crucial events in Pakistan’s history at the time. The book has reviewed positively by many leading journalists, lawyers and intellectuals. It is published by Ferozsons and available at Rs 1,395.

It is worth mentioning here that the autobiography of Justice Irshad Hassan Khan is a great collection of experience and knowledge. The book is about the autobiographical account of a self-made man who succeeded despite all difficulties. The readers will definitely appreciate the insights mentioned in the book as the author was in the highest power echelons of the country. Students of legal history can also find much material for their research work.

The book is written in a fluent easy style and author talks openly about his many achievements as well as his struggles and disappointments. Once you start reading it, it is impossible to put down, and is a valuable addition to the politico-legal history of Pakistan.