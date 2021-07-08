Pakistan Golf Federation announces activity plan for 2021-22

LAHORE: The Pakistan Golf Federation brings elation and joy for professionals, senior professionals, junior professionals, champion amateur players, upcoming players, women players, golf clubs and tournament organisers by announcing the activity plan for the year 2021-22 which spans over the period July 2021 to June 2022. This calendar lays down the schedule for holding of national level golf championships at various golf playing centres of Pakistan: the more prominent ones being Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Peshawar. Other centres like Multan, Quetta do get space for holding golf championships but the activity is not as much as in the major cities. A total number of tournaments for the year are 44 and these comprise 22 Open Championships and 22 Amateur Championships. Open Golf Championships are a source of livelihood for the superior and remarkable golf professionals of the national golf tour as these skill loaded ones reap and collect lucrative cash prizes through outstanding and formidable performances. As for the amateur championships, they are honour bringing events for the successful ones and while glittering trophies are on offer, no prize money can be earned or acquired by winners as in the case of professionals .

Golf calendar:

1: CNS Open Championship

2: DHA Independence Day Open Championship

3: Sindh Amateur Championship

4: President SGA Amateur Championship

5: PGF Inter Club Championship

6: Bolan Open Championship

7: National Amateur Championship

8: Pakistan Open Championship

9: PGF Match Play Championship

10: Federal Women’s Amateur Championship

11: Punjab Women’s Amateur Championship

12: Sindh Women’s Amateur Championship

13: PGF Women’s Amateur Championship

14: President Gold Medal Championship.