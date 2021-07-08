Free, dynamic media vital for strengthening democracy: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that free, active and dynamic media was essential for the strengthening of democracy and the promotion of democratic norms. In his congratulatory message to the newly elected President of Parliamentary Reporters Association ( PRA) Siddique Sajid, Vice President Ahmad Nawaz Khan, Secretary General Asif Bashir Chaudhry and other office bearers the minister said their election was a sign of the journalist community’s confidence in them. He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government firmly believed in the fundamental, democratic and constitutional right to freedom of expression. The minister said the PRA’s role in the coverage of proceedings of National Assembly and Senate sessions was commendable. The solution to the problems being faced by the journalists, their welfare, security and protection of rights were among our government’s priorities, said the minister. Chaudhry Fawad expressed the hope that newly elected office bearers of PRA would play their role for the welfare of the journalist community.













