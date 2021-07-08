Pakistan hosts a high-level event in New York on social protection

The Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nation in collaboration with the Governments of Finland and Costa Rica, World Bank, UNDESA and Ehsaas hosted a high-level side event titled “An Inflection Point on Social Protection” held in New York the other day.

President of the Economic and Social Council, Ambassador Munir Akram chaired the event.

The keynote session was addressed by Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar along with the Foreign Minister of Costa Rica, Mr. Rodolfo Solano Quiros and Under Secretary General UNDESA Mr. Liu Zhenmin, said a message received here.

The event was held to promote the establishment of a platform involving governments and stakeholders, who, recognizing the upheaval and distress of the pandemic, are considering possible options to accelerate global social protection knowledge and practice.

The Permanent Representatives of Finland and Costa Rica also addressed the event and reiterated the importance of global networking in social protection.

“There is a need for a Global Government-to-Government Community of Practice on Social Protection. Its global nature means that it would be open to any country around the world, hence opening the doors of learning to everyone, strengthening ongoing exchanges, and connecting countries facing similar quandaries. Governments would be at the center of the initiative and would be given the opportunity to directly tap knowledge and tap expertise in other fellow countries, from frontline responders to higher-level policymakers”, Dr. Sania said.

She added, “We are learning so much from the crises, and we have gone so far in responding. Let’s now turn the tide and build on this learning: let’s translate today’s response into a knowledge investment for tomorrow. If history is any lesson, the best response is preparedness”.

Ambassador Akram highlighted the importance of Social Protection, globally. In his keynote remarks, the Under Secretary General of UNDESA also alluded to the challenges and livelihoods lost as a result of the pandemic and the importance of global experience sharing.

During the panel discussion, Michal Rutkowski, Lead of Global Social Protection at the World Bank said, “I salute the initiative of Nishtar; there is no better time to develop a network and to create an instant repository of knowledge which facilitates exchange of accurate knowledge”. He said, further adding, “Every adversity is an opportunity.” Sabina Alkire from Oxford University and Alexandar Pick also addressed the event.

Dr. Sania Nishtar also said in her keynote address another HPLF session titled on “SDGs in focus, Goal 1,2,8 and 17″). The session was part of the high-level political forum (HLPF) on sustainable development which is the core United Nations platform for follow-up and review of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals. The meeting of the HLPF 2021 is taking place from 6 July to 15 July 2021 under the auspices of the Economic and Social Council.

In the session, other speakers included ECOSOC Vice President, Collin Vexin Kelapile, Permanent Representative of Botswana; ASG Maria Francesca Spatolisano of DESA; Yongyi

Min, Chief, SDG Monitoring Section, UNDESA/Statistics Division; Gerda Verburg, Coordinator at Scaling-Up Nutrition (SUN) Movement; Guy Rider, DG of ILO; Aloysius Ordu, Head, Africa Growth Initiative Brookings Institution; Olivier De Schutter, UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights; Meryame Kitir, Belgian Minister for Development Cooperation; Silvana Eugenia Vargas Winstanley, Minister of Development and Social Inclusion, Peru; Gilbert F. Houngbo, President of IFAD; and Maximo Tereo, FAO Chief Economist.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr Sania Nishtar in a meeting held with the UN Under-Secretary-General, United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA), Mr Liu Zhenmin discussed ways to ensure the fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The SAPM was accompanied by the Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations New York, Ambassador Munir Akram during the meeting held in New York, said a message received here.

The SAPM also met various members of the New York-based Pakistani community and briefed them on the steps being taken under the Ehsaas programme.

Dr Nishtar replied to various questions from the participants regarding the provision and management of funds, programme access and scope and monitoring procedures. She mentioned that the Ehsaas programme was being run without any political pressure.

The government is working to make it fully digital in order to ensure transparency in the provision and management of funds, she added.

The Ehsaas programme is considered as a major social protection programme at home and abroad and being implemented through 34 working agencies.

Dr Nishtar left for Pakistan after successfully representing Pakistan at the United Nations High Level Political Forum (HLPF).

The High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development is the United Nations’ primary platform for pursuing and reviewing the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

The HLPF 2021 meeting is going on under the auspices of the Economic and Social Council from July 06-15, 2021.