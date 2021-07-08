SC orders Gun and Country Club bill’s approval by parliament in six months

The Supreme Court has ordered getting the proposed legislation related to the Gun and Country Club approved by the parliament in six months.

During the proceedings of a suo moto notice, noted lawyer Naeem Bokhari told the court that a proposed bill is ready and it would get it approved by the parliament. A copy of the draft was presented in the court.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial questioned if the club paid CDA bills and observed that the club has a bank balance of billions of rupees but it has not been paying utility bills for long. In reply to the top court, the lawyer said the CDA has not handed the club any of the utility bills.

The court was told that the club underwent a forensic audit and the ministry concerned has no objection to it. In reply to a query by the top court, the secretary said getting the bill approved by the parliament will take a year.

However, the court issued the orders of getting the bill passed by the parliament in six months and put off the hearing for an indefinite period.