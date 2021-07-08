Strong cyber security inevitable amidst changing security dynamics: President

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said considering the fast-changing security dynamics of the world, it was inevitable to take effective measures to strengthen the cyber security of the country.

The president, during a briefing on Air University, Islamabad, said the universities needed to focus on emerging technologies such as information and communication technology, and artificial intelligence to meet future security challenges.

Vice-Chancellor of the University Air Marshal (R) Javaid Ahmed gave the briefing to the president here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. The meeting was attended by the management and senior faculty members of the university.

The vice chancellor briefed the president about the performance and achievements of the university, which had made remarkable progress by providing quality education to students in different disciplines. Appreciating the university’s performance, President Alvi said the institution had done a great job by providing education according to market needs. He said the universities needed to work for the promotion of information technology, artificial intelligence, cloud computing and block chain technology, which could enormously contribute to the country’s economic development. The president emphasised the need to enhance collaboration with international universities of good repute to benefit from their expertise. It was essential to inculcate critical thinking and analytical skills in students by the universities, which would help increase their intellectual capabilities, he added.