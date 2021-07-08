Omni Motorsport, Z2C sign motorsports marketing agreement

Omni Motorsport Pvt. Ltd. and Z2C Limited have signed a historic & groundbreaking motorsports marketing, media, sponsorship & branding agreement. This exclusive 3 year appointment comes as the state-of-the-art Omni Karting Circuit is nearing completion and gearing up to usher in a new era for motorsports in the country.

A multipurpose & multidisciplinary motorsport facility it is the first & only international standard karting circuit in the country built to CIK-FIA standards and intended to be the hub of all motorsport activities in Pakistan.

Karting provides the essential buildings blocks and fundamentals of all types or racing and is the stepping stone from which all race car drivers reach the very top levels of motorsports including Formula 1.

This partnership will lay the foundation for a professional, sustained, and international standard platform for the promotion and development of motorsports in Pakistan aiming to place Pakistan on the international motorsport map.

Given its track record with the Pakistan Super League, kabaddi tournaments, football leagues, and the forthcoming Kashmir Premier League, Z2C Limited is regarded as the most experienced sports marketing company in the nation and the only one in Pakistan with a dedicated branded integration division around sports.