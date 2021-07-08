Imran Chaudhry shows support for the PISAs

Pakistan came into more limelight when they introduced an incredible awards show named ‘PISA Awards’ (Pakistan International Screen Awards) in 2020.

The show was held in Dubai, and who better than Imran Chaudhry to help the team at PISA to make it a huge success across the city, where he dwells as a successful multi-millionaire. Imran Chaudhry has become the go-to man for anything that relates to the development of Pakistan and its people.

Hence, when he learned about one such awards show happening in Dubai, he decided to support them and help them turn the event into a grand success. For this, Mr Faisal Khan, the Executive Producer of the show and his team couldn’t thank him enough for the level of assistance and support he showed to them for the event. Imran Chaudhry gave PISA good support and helped them in what they did in Dubai.

They say that Pakistan’s overseas community has always had a huge hand at making a clear positive difference in the lives of people in Pakistan, working for their welfare always. Amongst the many humanitarian champions, who gained immense love and respect for their outstanding work for people, Imran Chaudhry still stands apart from the crowd, who has never stopped working to support and help Pakistan’s community welfare projects.

Imran Chaudhry made Dubai his home and has been thriving in the city as a well-known property and business tycoon, apart from the respected philanthropist that he already is. Most of his life has been dedicated to helping worthy causes in Pakistan, which has further propelled him forward as a generous man with a noble heart. Fostering strong relations between Dubai and Pakistan also helped him gain the recognition he enjoys today.?The Dubai-based multi-millionaire has never left a stone unturned in trying his best to make a positive difference in the lives of people in Pakistan. The PISA Awards held in Dubai was also made a huge hit with his efforts, highlights Faisal Khan, the Executive Producer of the event.