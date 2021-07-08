Man wishing to meet Mufti Taqi Usmani interrogated, did not have malicious intent: police

After Thursday’s suspected assassination attempt on Mufti Taqi Usmani, vice president of Dar-ul-Uloom in Korangi, it has emerged that the man investigated for being the attacker had only wished to meet the religious scholar and did not harbour any malicious intent, police said. According to SSP Korangi Shahjahan, the man, 35-year-old named Asim Laeeq, did not attack Mufti Usmani and had simply sought a meeting with the scholar after Fajr prayers. The SSP said when interrogated, the man revealed he was tired of frequent fighting with his family and had tried to approach Mufti Usmani to ask him to pray for him. Earlier, it was reported that Mufti Usmani was saved from what was suspected to be an assassination attempt.













