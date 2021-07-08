KP CM announces special uplift package for Jani Khel area

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Thursday announced a special development package of Rs 2 billion for Jani Khel area and a fund of Rs. 2 billion for the construction of Shakto Dam in Jani Khel.

He was addressing a 40-member jirga of the elders of Jani Khel tribe of district Bannu that called on him here and apprised him in detail about all the issues being faced by people of the area.

Besides Provincial Minister Shah Mohammad Wazir, Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz, Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, Commandant Frontier Constabulary Salahuddin, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Commissioner Bannu, Regional Police Officer, Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officer Bannu were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister assured the jirga to resolve all their problems on priority basis, maintaining law and order to ensure rapid development of the area.

In order to provide employment opportunities to the youth of Jani Khel, the Chief Minister announced recruitment of five platoons comprising Jani Khel youth in Frontier Constabulary and said that all expenses would be borne by the provincial government.

He directed the authorities concerned to prepare a proper case in this regard at the earliest and submit it for approval. The Chief Minister also announced the construction of a police station at Jani Khel.

The Chief Minister assured to start developmental schemes in health, education, road infrastructure and other social sectors for the area on priority basis.

Mahmood Khan said that the provincial government was taking serious steps to maintain law & order in the area and urged the elders of the area to play their due role in this regard.

The Chief Minister lamented that some elements tried to incite the people of Jani Khel against the government for their political purposes. However, the people of Jani Khel did not listen to them and thwarted their nefarious designs.

Mahmood Khan said that being the Chief Minister, he strived for peace and development in all parts of the province for which result oriented steps were being taken.

The Chief Minister further said that the provincial government stands by agreement reached with the people of Jani Khel adding that the promises made to them would be fulfilled.

He said that he was fully aware of the sufferings of the people of Jani Khel and all their legitimate issues would be resolved according to their expectations.

The Chief Minister thanked the elders of Jani Khel for holding the successful jirga and appreciated the efforts of the administration in this regard. The elders of Jani Khel also thanked the Chief Minister for convening the jirga and giving them time to listen to their concerns and assured full cooperation with the government for maintaining peace and bringing development in the area.