COVID-19 and Pakistan

Every time we start putting the flags out over the flattened infection curve, a new wave is ready to pound down our door. Amid, slowly creeping confirmed cases, there are now talks of the fourth COVID wave, which is about to hit Pakistan.

Fears of a soaring positivity rate should have turbo-charged Pakistan’s inoculation drive to ensure we stop the virus in its tracks. To date, herd immunity remains the only viable solution to emerge victorious in this deadly battle. If countries like Canada are painting the town red despite the onset of the Delta variant, it is because they have rightly earned the right to do so. With the daily average dropping below the 500-mark and a drastic drop in hospitalisations, they are well on their way to returning to normal. 77.8 per cent of eligible Canadians have received at least one shot. Surprisingly, the Great White North has outdone even its southern neighbour, whose vaccination efforts have largely stalled at 55 per cent.

If countries as advanced as the US are finding it hard to contain the COVID surge, what to talk of our critical situation!

Just two weeks earlier, Sindh Health Minister, Dr Azra Pechuho, had sounded the alarm; appealing to all authorities to do the necessary spadework. While Islamabad’s determined efforts in procuring vaccines and inoculating the public are highly commendable, we are nowhere near other’s standards. At present, just 1.6 per cent of the population is fully protected. We are even lagging behind India (4.9 per cent), which, until recently, was grappling with an acute public health crisis. Heart-wrenching videos of people ready to give anything for just a cylinder of oxygen are not forgotten nightmares. Not just yet.

A major predicament in our safeguards has come in the form of a staggering Chinese revelation. The uproar over two vaccines failing to offer foolproof protection against the new, highly transmissible variant is enough to fan the flames of vaccine hesitancy. Already, our society has had more than its fair share of propaganda campaigns, privacy concerns and rampant misinformation. A large number of (mind you, educated) Pakistanis still don’t feel comfortable getting the jab. Call it an overinflated belief of exceptionalism and false security among the masses, many still claim we have some degree of natural immunity. Our profound successes in the first waves have overwhelmingly contributed to a large-scale complacency. The seemingly unending big fat wedding season, large political rallies and the general disregard for preventive measures were the perfect ingredients for a fast-approaching tip of the deadly third wave. And, the notorious obliviousness is no different this time. For, what virus–no matter how calamitous–could harm the chosen ones.

As the government keeps appealing for something as simple as wearing a mask, the nation is ready to indulge in the upcoming eid celebrations. Observing SOPs at cattle mandis are a moo(t) point. Elaborate eid soirees, people thronging to the north to escape the excruciating summers and the customary obsession with eid shopping; we are well headed towards another disaster. Even more worrisome is the fact that most of the covid-related restrictions have already been eased. And a nation finally tasting the fruit of freedom after a long-drawn-out lockdown would not be an easy flock to tend.

Thereon, we cannot afford to put our feet up. Though a big ask, smart lockdowns hold the survival key. Continued testing and amped-up vaccination are a must. But the government should also prioritise procurement of oxygen cylinders, ventilators and life-saving medicines for rainy days.

Pakistan spends a laughable part of its budget on health care. No qualms about that. Thus, we can only pin hopes on defending the home front. Because once unleashed, our arsenal is no match for this lethal malaise. *