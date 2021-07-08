SC expresses annoyance over KP police’s failure in investigation

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday while hearing the bail case of an accused in the murder case, expressed annoyance over the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police and prosecution team and declared the provincial police corrupt and incompetent.

A two-member SC bench comprising of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah expressed these remarks while hearing the post-arrest bail plea of Amjad Khan held over the alleged murder of a woman in his neighborhood’s in Havelian.

During the course of proceedings, the court expressed annoyance over the prosecution team and police for not completing the trial in the murder case.

Justice Qazi Faiz Isa said that the Peshawar High Court had ordered to complete the trial in three months but the prosecution ignored the order of the high court. The prosecution violated the decision of the high court, he said and added that the challan was filed in February and so far the investigation could not be completed.

He said that the police recovered 21 shells of bullets from the crime scene but only two bullets shells were recorded in the record.

He said that KP police was corrupt and incompetent as it did not know the investigation. Police could learn a lot by watching some TV dramas related to police interrogation, he added.

Justice Isa remarked that if the police did not know investigation then why the money of the people was being wasted. If the Police had to work in same way then it was better to abolish the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Department, he added.

Justice Isa while addressing Additional Advocate General KP Shumail Aziz said that he did not know the law.

He said that the Advocate General KP office should not waste court time and directed the Advocate General to appear before the court with proper case preparation and supporting legal documents.

The court directed the trial court to early decide the case of accused Amjad Khan. The bench observed that the prosecution violated the decision of the high court as the challan was filed on February 18 but the investigation had not been completed yet.

The court directed the trial court to soon decide the case and disposed of the petition.