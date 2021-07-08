CM Balochistan chairs meeting about development projects of health sector

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting regarding the implementation of development projects included in the federal and provincial budgets of the health department.

Secretary Building Ghulam Ali Baloch, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Zahid Saleem, Information Secretary Sohail-ur-Rehman Baloch, and Special Secretary Finance Lal Jan Jaffer among others attended the meeting.

Giving a detailed briefing on the development projects included in the public sector development program (PSDP) 2021-22 including strengthening of Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals (THQs) and Basic Health Units (BHUs) it was also informed that under the COVID-19 Response Program, 31 DHQs and 7 THQ level hospitals will be upgraded.

31 state-of-the-art ICUs will be set up, under the program 10-bed Intensive Care units (ICUs) / High Dependency Units (HDUs) can be established in all districts. In addition, the project will provide a blood bank, pathology department, radiology department, and fully equipped ambulances and the completion of the program will improve the overall health delivery system.

The meeting was further informed that the federal government had released funds for the implementation of the program. In addition, substantial funds have been allocated to strengthen existing health centers in less developed areas.

Funds have been earmarked for the improvement of all major hospitals in the province and emergency response centers will be set up in existing rural health centers.

Rs.1000 million has been allocated for feasibility study and implementation of Surgical and Medical Tower in Civil Hospital Quetta, he said during the briefing.

The meeting was apprised that plans have also been included for expansion of Children’s Hospital, feasibility study for setting up a medical college in Naseerabad, and construction of nursing colleges. In addition, a PGMI block will be constructed at Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Hospital.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that revolutionary changes were being brought into the health sector. He also directed that a comprehensive strategy be adopted for the implementation of the COVID-19 Control Response Program and health facilities in less developed areas and take effective measures to provide and strengthen the structure.