Six officers removed on public complaints, dereliction of duties during CM’s DG Khan visit

LAHORE: As many as six officers have been removed from their posts on public complaints and dereliction of duties during Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar’s DG Khan visit.

On his direction, additional deputy commissioner (revenue) Muzaffargarh Imran Shams and DG Khan’s tehsildar Aftab Iqbal, director anti-corruption Hafiz Ahmed Tariq, XEN Highways Gulfam Iqbal, MS teaching hospital Dr. Athar Farooq, superintendent central jail Yasir Khan have been removed from their posts on public complaints and dereliction of duties.

The CM has made it clear that the officers failing to take timely actions for the solution of public problems have no place in Punjab. I have behaved gently till now; he said and asserted that the officers must have to deliver while setting aside the tradition of colonial mindset. Immediate action will be taken if any negligence is found anywhere, he warned.

Meanwhile, the public feedback and tours help to understand ground realities, he continued and reiterated that those delivering to the masses will remain in their posts. No negligence will be tolerated in the execution of government duties. The officers should mend their ways and strive to come up to the public expectations, the CM concluded.