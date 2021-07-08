Committee to meet on July 10 for Zilhaj moon sighting

KARACHI: The central Ruet e Hilal committee is all set to meet on July 10 (i.e. 29th of Ziquad) for Zilhaj moon-sighting, as Eid al-Adha is expected to fall on either July 20th or 21st.

The committee comprising officials from the Met department, Suparco, Navy and religious affairs ministry will meet on Saturday with Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad as its chair.

The sessions of zonal ruet-e-hilal committees will take place in their respective regions will take place on the same day.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted there is no chance of sighting the new moon of Zilhaj 1442 AH on the evening of July 10, just last month.

The new moon of Zilhaj, 1442 AH will be born on the crossing conjunction point at 06:18 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on Saturday, the weather department said in a statement.

There is no chance of sighting the new moon of Zilhaj, 1442 AH on the evening of 10-07-2021 i.e. on 29th of Ziquad, 1442 AH according to the astronomical parameters.