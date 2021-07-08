FIA arrests CTW officials on charges of bribery

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested officials of Counter-Terrorism Wing (CTW) on Thursday on the charges of bribery.

The CTW Inspector Pervez, Inquiry Officer Inspector Aqeel, and a private individual were among the officers detained.

The CTW was investigating allegations of irregularities in the alleged online medicine business.

According to the FIR, Noman Siddiqui and others were detained in a raid carried out on July 22. The raiding team had confiscated more than Rs6 million cash during the raid.

FIA arrested officers had demanded Rs120 million while the accused were released on the promise of Rs100 million on July 24.

The process of making the payment from a US bank account through a middleman named Atif was also complete.

The confiscated laptop and cell phones were not made a part of the investigation by the FIA official.

The electronic gadgets were confiscated from the office of the accused.