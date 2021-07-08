Pakistan to receive five million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines from China

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will receive five million more doses of coronavirus vaccine from China this month according to sources.

Chinese vaccine companies will provide five million Covid-19 vaccines in two consignments to Pakistan, sources at Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI).

According to sources, Chinese vaccine firms are giving preferential treatment to Pakistan in the supply of the vaccine.

The vaccine consignments from Chine this month will likely arrive after July 23, according to sources.

According to EPI sources, Pakistan will receive two million doses of Sinopharm and three million shots of Sinovac vaccine in July.

Pakistan has already received four million vaccine doses from China and 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine from Covax this month.

Moreover, a consignment of the raw material of the Cansino vaccine will also reach Islamabad in the current month.

The country will also receive a batch of one lac doses of Pfizer vaccine purchased by the government. It will also receive a consignment of AstraZeneca vaccine from Covax in July, EPI source said.

Around 15 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Pakistan this month.