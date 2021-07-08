Fight against Covid-19: Bangladesh gets lifesaving medical equipment from Pakistan

Pakistan has provided essential lifesaving medical equipment to help Bangladesh in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, a statement from the High Commission for Pakistan in Dhaka stated that the lifesaving equipment has been provided to Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital, which is situated in Dhaka.

The equipment will be used in a separate COVID-19 ward of the hospital, includes 10 ventilators, 20 C-PAP breathing aid machines, 10 beds, an elevator for the hospital building, and a vehicle for use by the ward’s staff. High Commissioner Imran Ahmed Siddiqui handed over financial assistance to President Ahsania Mission Kazi Rafiqul Alam this afternoon.

On this occasion, High Commissioner Siddiqui explained Pakistan’s vision of regional partnerships for peace and sustainable development while reassuring country’s commitment to address the impact and aftermath of the pandemic jointly with the regional countries, particularly Bangladesh, with which it enjoys friendly diplomatic ties.

In this regard, the high commissioner discussed a telephone call conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Prime Minister Shaikh Hasina last year on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the context of regional cooperation, the high commissioner clearly mentioned that Pakistan had contributed $3 million to the SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund to support regional efforts in the common fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The High Commissioner further stated that:”Our cooperation with Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital is a sheer and pure expression of support to Bangladeshi sisters and brothers in their fight against COVID.”

It is also a testament to Pakistan’s strong commitment to promotion of regional cooperation under SAARC, the high commissioner added. President Ahsania Mission, Alam, thanked the High Commission for Pakistan for its timely contribution and briefed the high commissioner on various projects of the hospital.