Court to charge an accused in reference against Shaukat Aziz

Islamabad: An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday fixed the date of September 2 to indict an accused in a reference related to Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) against former prime minister Shaukat Aziz and others accused.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The NAB had also nominated former Federal Minister for power and water Liaquat Jatoi, Former Secretary Ismail Qureshi, Additional Secretary Yousaf Memon and Ex-Secretary AEDB Dr Naseem A Khan in the draft reference.

The court postponed the indictment of accused due to incomplete and irregular attendances of accused and directed them to ensure their attendances on next date of hearing.

The reference was filed in connection with the alleged illegal appointment of Basharat Hasan Bashir as a consultant for one of the country’s top alternative energy board on a Management Position-II (MP-II) scale salary package.