Maryam Nawaz kicks off election campaign in AJK



PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz kicked off PML-N’s election campaign while addressing a rally in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Chattar Klas village on Thursday. The elections will take place on July 25 for the region’s legislative assembly.

Maryam Nawaz reminded the gathering that she is a Kashmiri with Kashmiri blood coursing through her veins.

She said that Pakistan stands in solidarity with Kashmiris on both sides of the divide.

The PML-N vice president said that the “son of Kashmir”, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will “fight every fight” for Kashmiris.

“He will fight for your rights, he will fight for your independence and he will see to it that victory falls into your very laps,” she said.

Maryam, referring to a video in which she was threatened to be ‘smashed’, said that her father worriedly called her but said that you must go to Kashmir as “You have nothing to fear from Kashmiris.”

She said she wishes to pay tribute to AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider and all the workers of the PML-N, who despite attempts to “steal the election”, have “stood tall in defiance like a mountain”.

Rejecting the impression she said had been put forth by the government that PML-N is struggling to find applicants that they can field in the election, she said that the party had received as many as 20 applications from each district.

Referring to two PML-N members who had reportedly jumped ship to ally with the government, she said that if the government is so confident they have a large number of contestants for the election, “why did you feel the need to turn two of ours?”

Maryam also paid tribute to Raja Abdul Qayyum, who despite having lost a ticket this time to Raja Ibrar Hussain, continued to support the party and its cause. “This shows us how big hearted he is,” she said.

“This is why I have kicked off the election campaign from his house,” the PML-N vice president added.