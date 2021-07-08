The day is not far when the sun of freedom from illegal Indian occupation will rise for Kashmiris, says Mishal Malik



Mishal Malik, wife of Jailed Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik said on Thursday, “The day is not far when the sun of freedom from illegal Indian occupation will rise for Kashmiris.”

Mishal paid rich tributes to Kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Wani on his fifth martyrdom anniversary saying that the sacrifices rendered by the martyrs of Kashmir will not go waste.

She said that the brave Burhan Wani would always be remembered and his struggle for the Kashmir cause would be accomplished at all costs.

Wani was remembered on both sides of the Line of Control for his struggle against the occupying Indian forces.

Wani, a resident of Tral and commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen, was martyred along with two associates by the Indian troops in a fake encounter in Kokernag area on July 8 in 2016. His martyrdom had triggered a sustained wave of violent protests that claimed the lives of at least 100 civilians.

Mishal stated that the deaths, arrests, and persecution of Kashmiri women will not stop them from continuing their freedom struggle.

She said that her husband was being tormented emotionally and physically, which is highly unusual for a political prisoner.

She stated that the world community should step in to stop Indian forces from violating human rights in Indian Kashmir.