5.3 magnitute earthquake jolts Malakand, Swat, surrounding areas



An earthquake of 5.3 magnitude jolted Swat, Malakand, Buner and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Thursday.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border area at a depth of 168 kilometres.

No casualties or damages were reported due to the tremors.

On June 17, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Murree, Abbottabad, Swat, Battagram, Mansehra and adjoining areas in the region.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of a moderate-intensity quake was at 25 kilometres distance from Mingora and its depth was 20 kilometres.