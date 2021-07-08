Police arrest murderer of PPP leader Malik Shahan in Attock

On Thursday the police arrested the murderer of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former MPA Punjab Assembly, Malik Shahan, who was shot dead in an armed attack in Attock.

As per the Police, the accused was identified as Sher Dil, nephew of the murdered PPP leader who gunned down his uncle over a property dispute.

The murder weapon was also recovered by the police.

The former PPP lawmaker was shot while he was attending funeral prayers at Sheen Bagh, Attock. He was immediately taken to Rawalpindi’s District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) where he succumbed to his wounds.

Malik Shahan Hakeem Khan was the son of Malik Hakeem Khan, one of the founding members of PPP and close aide of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

The deceased was elected as MPA in the 2008 general elections.

PPP Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was aggrieved to know about the murder of an asset of his party.

Taking to twitter he said, “I am deeply saddened and shocked to hear about the murder of Shahan Hakmeen.”

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari also expressed sorrow over the assassination of former MPA Malik Shahan Hakmeen Khan. He said that the party leadership is upset over the martyrdom of Malik Shahan and assassins will not be pardoned at any cost.