Rupee depreciated 41 paisas, closes at Rs159.33

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee depreciated 41 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank currency market on Thursday.

The local unit closed at Rs159.33 against the US dollar, depreciating 41 paisas from the previous close of Rs158.92, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Pakistani rupee hit an all-time low of 168.43 against the US dollar in the August of last year, before recovering some losses to reach a 22-month high of Rs152.95 in April of 2021.

The local unit rose by Rs10.51 against the US dollar in the currency market during the fiscal year 2020-21 that ended on June 30.