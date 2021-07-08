Covid claims 24 lives; 1,683 positive cases in a day

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Center’s latest statistics released on Thursday verified that Covid-19 has claimed the lives of another 24 people in the last 24 hours.

Sindh, followed by Punjab, has seen the most deaths in the past 24 hours.

Around 15 people had died on the ventilator, out of the 24 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the NCOC, 1,683 people tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, out of 50,531 tests taken.

The country’s positivity rate is currently at 3.33% with 34,531 active cases.

The daily cases are gradually increasing again.

According to a the provincial breakdown, there are 17,959 active cases in Sindh, 17,180 in Punjab, 10,011 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,859 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 714 in Balochistan, 522 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 1,286 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

910,609 people have recovered from the virus so far in Pakistan, making it a significant number. In Balochistan, AJK, and GB, there is no patient on the vent.

The total number of deaths has reached 22,493, with 967,633 cases.

Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity rate had surpassed 3% for the first time in 20 days the day before.

A positive attitude rate of 3.27 percent was recorded in the country. The positivity rate was at 3% the last time on June17.