Exports to Australia grow 33pc to $281 mn in 2020-21: Dawood

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Trade and Commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood has said that Pakistan’s exports to Australia increased by 33 percent during the last fiscal year 2020-21 as against the exports of the preceding fiscal year (2019-20).

In a tweet on Wednesday, the adviser said that the country’s exports to Australia were recorded at $281 million during FY 2020-21 against the exports of $211 million in FY2019-20.

The adviser congratulated the exporters for accomplishing this new record of exports to Australia and encouraged them to aggressively export to this important market. He also commended the efforts of the Ministry of Commerce and Consul General of Pakistan in Sydney and urged the envoy to facilitate exporters of Pakistan more to boost the country’s external trade.

Earlier on Tuesday, the adviser said that Pakistan’s exports to major markets including China, Germany and Netherlands increased by 34 percent, 19 percent and 23 percent, respectively, in the last fiscal year 2020-21. Dawood said that despite the negative impacts of Covid-19, the exports have performed well in the country’s major markets.

“I’m pleased to share that our exports have done quite well in our major markets,” the adviser tweeted, adding that the country’s exports to China increased by 34 percent to $2.33 billion during the fiscal year 2020-21 as compared to exports of $1.74 billion during FY 2019-20. This also showed an increase of $ 586 million during FY21.”

Likewise, the adviser said that the exports from Pakistan to Germany grew by 19 percent to $1.5 billion over the previous year’s $1.3 billion while the exports to the Netherlands increased by 23 percent to $1.2 billion as compared to the previous year’s $1 billion.