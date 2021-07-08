Imports from Saudi Arabia surge over 68pc to $2.1bn

Pakistan’s imports from Saudi Arabia increased by 68.37 percent to $2,106.018 million in the first eleven months of 2020-21 against $1,250.810 million during the same period of the preceding fiscal year. Likewise, Pakistan imported $6.2 billion worth of goods from the United Arab Emirates in the first eleven months of 2020-21, showing an increase of 3.72 percent. “Pakistan has imported $6,199.069 million worth of goods against the imports of $5,976.483 million last year from the United Arab Emirates, showing an increase of 3.72 percent,” according to the data provided by the central bank. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are close allies of Pakistan and top contributors of remittances to the South Asian nation. Among other countries, Pakistani imports from the United State stood at $2.1 billion, showing a 7.83 percent increase from last year, the central bank said. Imports from Kuwait were recorded at $1,167.003 million against $984.636 million, whereas the imports from Malaysia were recorded at $1,094.860 million against $863.411 million last year. Pakistan’s imports from Qatar were recorded at $1,129.656 million during the last fiscal year compared to $1,542.071 million in the preceding year, whereas the imports from the UK stood at $682.009 million against $629.280 million.













