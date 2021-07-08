Richardson not selected to USA Tokyo relay team

NEW YORK: American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson will not be selected to the USA 4×100-metre relay team for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo after she accepted a one-month ban for testing positive for cannabis. The 21-year-old, who streaked to victory in the 100m at the U.S. Olympic trials in June, was expected to be one of the biggest draws at the upcoming Games in Japan. Her supporters had hoped she could still compete in the relay event after the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) confirmed the suspension last week. “We are incredibly sympathetic toward Sha’Carri Richardson’s extenuating circumstances and strongly applaud her accountability –– and will offer her our continued support both on and off the track,” USA Track & Field (USATF) said in a written statement. Richardson said in an NBC interview last week that she used the banned substance to cope with the death of her mother. read more Richardson’s agent did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The women’s 100m event in Tokyo starts on July 30, two days after Richardson’s ban ends, but she is unable to compete in the event as her suspension wiped out her results at the trials.













