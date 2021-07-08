Asim Azhar addresses engagement rumours with Merub Ali

Popular singer Asim Azhar has set the record straight about his alleged engagement to model Merub Ali, also clarifying that screenshots of his chat with a fan in which he calls Merub his ‘sister’ are doctored.

Rumours about Asim getting engaged to his friend Merub, an Instagram model, had been doing rounds on social media since some days after gossip pages posted about it.

Shortly thereafter, a screenshot of Asim Azhar allegedly replying to a fan’s DM also went viral, in which he allegedly denied the engagement, saying, “I consider her (Merub) just like my sister and I request you to please remove the posts portraying wrong messages about me and Merub,” read the screenshot.

Now, Asim has come forward himself to clear the air, taking to Twitter to put the rumours to rest once and for all. “Dear fans, The screenshot floating around of my chat with a fan is FAKE. I request all to not spread it any further,” he said.

He further assured fans, saying, “Any announcement regarding my life will be made from me directly to you like always. I love you guys.”

However, fans are less than satisfied with Asim’s explanation, demanding that he give a clearer explanation about the engagement rumours. One fan tweeted, “Engagement kaa btaoo naaaa screenshot k bary mein ni janana hameinn. Kehh doo k yehh jhoot hai. Another fan wrote, “Han screenshot ke liye tweet kar diya per engagement ka nahi kar rahy sub ko mini heart attacks kiun de rahy hain?

Seems like Asim Azhar might have to issue another statement soon!