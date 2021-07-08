Britney Spears reportedly called 911 the night before her bombshell testimony

News details continue to emerge about Britney Spears’ ongoing fight to end her 13-year conservatorship. On Saturday, July 3, The New Yorker reported that the pop star allegedly called 911 the night before her court hearing, in which she gave a bombshell testimony on Wednesday, June 23.

According to the article, which was written by Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino, a person close to Britney, as well as law enforcement in Ventura County, Calif., told the outlet that the musician “called 911 to report herself as a victim of conservatorship abuse.”

Moreover, People confirmed the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department was called before Britney’s hearing, stating that police records show authorities “arrived at her home per her request.”

The New Yorker noted that while California typically allows the public to access emergency calls, the county sealed the records of Britney’s message because it’s an ongoing investigation. Following the singer’s alleged call, the outlet reported that her team began “texting one another frantically,” stating, “They were worried about what Spears might say the next day, and they discussed how to prepare in the event that she went rogue.”

E! News has reached out to Britney and her father Jamie Spears’ attorneys for comment.

The 39-year-old star addressed a Los Angeles judge on June 29—that E! News was present for—testifying, “They’ve done a good job at exploiting my life. So, I feel like it should be an open court hearing and they should listen to what I have to say.”

“I haven’t done anything in the world to deserve this treatment,” she continued. “It’s not OK to force me to do anything I don’t want to do.”

The “Lucky” singer asked the judge to terminate her conservatorship after saying she’s felt “enslaved” by her father and conservator. “Nothing has been done to this generation for doing wrong things, but my precious body, who has worked for my dad for the past f–king 13 years, trying to be so good and pretty, so good,” Britney testified. “I’m told the state of California allowed my ignorant father to take his own daughter—who only has a role with me if I work with him—they sat back and allowed him to do that to me? That’s given these people I’ve worked for way too much control.”

She later said that she’s been “traumatized” by her father and described how it’s impacted her mental health.

“I’ve lied and told the whole world ‘I’m okay. And I’m happy.’ It’s a lie,” she told the judge. “I thought just maybe I said that enough. Because I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it till you make it. But now I’m telling you the truth. Okay? I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry. It’s insane. And I’m depressed. I cry every day.”

Following Britney’s remarks, Jamie’s attorney issued a statement on his behalf, stating, “Mr. Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much.”

In March, Jamie’s attorney, Vivian Thoreen, told NBC News, “Britney being safe and not being taken advantage of is his number one priority.”

Vivian echoed similar sentiments when speaking to CNN that same month, stating Jamie “would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship…Like any parent, he doesn’t always see eye-to-eye on what Britney may want. But Jamie believes every single decision he has made has been in her best interest.”

On June 30, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied a request from Britney’s lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, to remove Jamie as her co-conservator, per the court order obtained by E! News. Moreover, Jamie petitioned the court on June 29 to investigate the accusations Britney made in her testimony.

“Given the nature of the allegations and claims, it is critical that the Court confirm whether or not Ms. Spears’s testimony was accurate in order to determine what corrective actions, if any, need to be taken,” Jamie’s filing states, which was obtained by E! News. “It is also imperative for the proper functioning of conservatorship proceedings before this Court that all parties be provided a full and fair opportunity to respond to allegations and claims asserted against them, including by way of an evidentiary hearing.”

At this time, Jamie controls his daughter’s estate and has the authority to approve all of her expenditures. Back in 2008, Britney’s father was appointed as her co-conservator, along with Andrew M. Wallet. Andrew resigned in 2019. In November 2020, a judge decided that Bessemer Trust Co.—a wealth management group—would serve as a co-conservator alongside Jamie. On July 1, the Bessemer Trust Co. requested a judge remove it from its role as co-conservator “due to changed circumstances” after Britney “claimed irreparable harm to her interests” in the court hearing.