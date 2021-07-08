India involved in hybrid warfare against Pakistan: President

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that India is involved in hybrid warfare against Pakistan by using the soil of Afghanistan and supporting militancy and terrorism in the country.

The president made these remarks while addressing the participants of 7th National Workshop on Balochistan, who called on him on Wednesday.

The president said that India is hatching conspiracies against Pakistan to destabilise it by funding militant organisations to carry out terrorist activities. He added that India would not succeed in her evil designs as the armed forces of the country are fully capable to overcome the security challenges, particularly the 5th generation war.

Referring to the terrorist attacks on the Pakistan Stock Exchange, Karachi, Johar Town bomb blast, Lahore, arrest of Kulbhushan Jadhav and many other terrorist activities, he said that these attacks had been carried out with the Indian support to destabilise Pakistan.

The president remarked that the government is seriously focusing on the social and economic uplift of Balochistan to bring it at par with other provinces of the country. He highlighted that Gwadar Port and various projects, under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), would change the lot of the people of Balochistan.

Dr Alvi said the CPEC would bring enormous opportunities to Balochistan as the regional countries, particularly Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, would use the corridor for their exports and trade through Gwadar port.