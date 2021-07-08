Number of daily Covid cases reaches highest in a month

Pakistan has witnessed the highest coronavirus cases in a single day since June 5, 2021 during the last twenty four hours. According to the data shared by the National Command and Operation Centre on Wednesday, 46,287 Covid-19 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 1,517 people tested positive for the infection. The country had witnessed 1,629 cases on June 5.

The positivity rate passed the 3 percent mark for the first time in the last 20 days. The country recorded a positivity rate of 3.27 percent. The last time the three percent positivity rate was on June 17.

Another 17 people died of Covid-19 and the total number of deaths from the virus so far stands at 22,469. The total number of cases has reached 966,007, while 909,525 people have recovered from the virus so far. The active number of cases is 34,013.

At least 166 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Punjab during the past 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 347,180.

According to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Care Department, at least 5 more patients succumbed to the pandemic as the total death count reached 10,791. The department added that at least 328,234 patients had recovered from the deadly virus as of yet, with 151 people recovered in the past 24 hours.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported no Covid-19 related death during the last 24 hours. So far 4,346 patients have succumbed to the deadly disease. This is the first time in 10 months that the province did not report any coronavirus fatality.

According to health officials, at least 128 cases emerged in the province as the tally jumped to 138,855. As many as 164 patients recovered overnight, taking the total to 133,004.

Sindh reported at least 1,075 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, lifting the tally to 343,286. This is the first time the province reported over 1,000 cases since June 2 when 1,041 cases had emerged. According to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, 16 more patients succumbed to the deadly virus as the death toll surged to 5,552.

Despite the government’s campaign to vaccinate as many people as possible against the novel coronavirus, only 3.5% of the population in the country has been inoculated so far.

According to data released by the NCOC, a total of 17,390,346 vaccine jabs have been provided across the country as of July 6.

Statistics show that more than 14% of the population has been partially vaccinated, while 290,377 vaccine jabs were administered across the country on July 5.

Meanwhile, more than 3.25 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered worldwide, according to figures on Wednesday compiled by Our World in Data, a tracking website affiliated with Oxford University.

China leads the global count with more than 1.3 billion jabs, followed by India with 361.32 million. The list continued with mostly Western countries, with the US having administered 330.6 million shots, Brazil 106.9 million, the UK 79.8 million, Germany 77.33 million and France 56.55 million. Turkey came eight on the list with over 55.14 million doses given, followed by Italy, Japan and Mexico.