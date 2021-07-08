Bilawal turns ‘cannons’ towards opposition in AJK electioneering

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said if the opposition parties want to move a no-confidence move against the prime minister, his party would support them; however, the party will not become a part of a political alliance to eat “halwa” or “nihari” in the future.

Addressing an election rally in Poonch on Wednesday, the PPP chairman slammed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and said the people who earlier believed in the politics of “do or die” have now shifted to the politics of “begging”.

Bilawal, claimed his political opponents say that if they have to “beg” to become the prime minister, they will do it.

Bilawal claimed that jiyalas would head towards Bani Gala — PM Imran Khan’s residence — after achieving success in the upcoming Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections. “The real face of tabdeeli is historic inflation, poverty, and unemployment,” the PPP chairman added.

Bilawal’s statement comes a day after PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz rejected speculations of striking a deal with the government.

“Why do you people always ask about deals in everything? Why would we strike a deal with those whom we are against? Are we crazy that we would strike a deal with those people?” Maryam had questioned.

Speaking of the July 25 elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, she said that “the party has given [her] the responsibility to run the election campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir”.

“PML-N is in a strong position in Azad Kashmir, and if transparent elections are held, there is no doubt that the PML-N will win there,” Maryam said. The PML-N vice president further said that the entire PTI “is at loggerheads with each other”.

“If the elections are held, their situation will be plain for all to see. This government will not come again when it leaves,” she said.

Maryam said that the choice must always remain with the people when it comes to electing the country’s leadership. “In the case of Imran Khan, the nation has seen the result of such a choice,” she added.