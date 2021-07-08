Saudi ambassador calls on Shafqat Mahmood

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki called on Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training and National Heritage Shafqat Mahmood here on Wednesday at his office.

Welcoming the ambassador, Shafqat Mahmood appreciated the assistance extended by the Government of Saudi Arabia to the Government of Pakistan in various fields especially in the education sector.

During the meeting, the Minister for Education said that Pakistan valued its relationship with Saudi Arabia and wanted to further enhance these ties.

Both sides exchanged views on a range of issues of mutual interest and cooperation.

Furthermore, Shafqat Mahmood expressed keen interest in enhancing and promoting people to people contacts and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

During the course of the meeting, the Education Minister also desired to enhance cooperation and exchange between the two countries in the cultural fields, including heritage, museums, visual arts, performing arts, literature, books and publications, language and translation, fashion, Islamic arts and culinary arts.

He also apprised the Ambassador about the MOU which is to be signed soon in this regard between the two states.

The ambassador appreciated the efforts of the Minister he is putting in the education sector to make it one of the best in the world. He also invited the Minister to an educational conference which is going to be held in Saudi Arabia.