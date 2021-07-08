Army to be deployed during AJK polls

Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s interior department has requested Interior ministry for deployment of Pakistan Army and police during coming elections for AJK legislature Assembly to ensure peace and order.

The AJK polls are set to be held on July 25. A number of 40000 security personnel will be posted in Pakistani-administered part of Jammu and Kashmir State, to ensure peace during the electoral process. Interior ministry of Pakistan has moved summary before the federal cabinet, which was later approved through circular summary at mid-night.

4000 personnel from Frontier Core (FC), 2000 from Pakistan Rangers, 19000 from Pakistan Army, 4000 from KPK police, 6000 from Punjab police, 1000 from Federal police and 4000 security individuals from Punjab Constabulary will be handed over to AJK government, the summary told.

KPK police, Punjab police and the Federal police will perform their duties during election process. Pakistan Rangers will be deployed at extremely sensitive polling stations, the security plan reveals. Troops from Pakistan Army will be at the ‘stand-by position’, to take care of any unwanted chaotic situations.