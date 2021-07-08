32pc job quota reserved in govt employment for South Punjab: Buzdar

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Wednesday announced a 32 percent job quota for South Punjab areas in provincial government employment. The chief minister while speaking to media in Bhakkar said that a proposal was also under consideration for including Mianwali in South Punjab and then the job quota in government employment will be raised to 35 percent. “I will change the fate of the people of the impoverished areas of the province,” he said while terming himself as the true representative of such areas in Lahore. He further announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon inaugurate a South Punjab secretariat in Bahawalpur. Usman Buzdar said that it was for the first time that they made a historic 66 percent increase in the budget for the uplift projects and no one could raise a finger over the transparency of the provincial budget. We are constructing a 122-kilometer road connecting Punjab with Balochistan while 78 new local government projects are initiated in Dera Ghazi Khan,” he said.













