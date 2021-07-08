SC refers the case of 336 illegal appointments in fiancé department Sindh to Sindh High Court

Supreme Court (SC) has referred the matter of illegal appointments of 336 employees of finance department Sindh to High Court Sindh (HCS) and directed to decide the matter related to pay scale 1 to 14 within six months. The court has maintained in its order that high court should check record of all the 336 employees and give the decision in respect of grade 1 to 14 employees within six months. The appointments against posts above grade 16 be made through Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).

A 3-member bench of SC presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmad took up the case for hearing Wednesday.

CJP while expressing annoyance with Additional Advocate General (AAG) Sindh raised the question where is the record of 10000 persons about whom test and interviews were conducted.

AAG Sindh Sabtian Mehmood took the stance that he can tell about it after making confirmation from the department.

CJP remarked “ you will prepare question paper of these 10000 persons. Show the record of answer paper to the court. This is no procedure. Appointments made without following law are not acceptable. What is behind the illegal appointments, it is known to all.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan remarked final list of final appointments was displayed after completing the test and interview process in a day. The induction of grade 16,17 and 18 employees cannot be done. They were made civil servant through back door appointments. They cannot be regularized.

AAG Sindh told the court interview was held simultaneously in five divisions of Sindh including Karachi, Sukkar, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas and Larkana. Degrees of 10 out of 336 employees were not verified by the concerned quarters and they were laid off.

The counsel for the employees took the plea they were appointed in 2011 and now they have performed service for 10 years.

The petitioner told the court the appointments were made through illegal way and media coverage in this regard is available. Court should summon record from PEMRA.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan remarked we are sending the case to high court. The case of all will be heard therein and investigations will also be made.